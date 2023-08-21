BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— In the late 19th century, Italian immigrants brought more than just their hopes and dreams to the United States. They also brought Spumoni: a delicious layered dessert made with different flavors of ice cream, fruits, and nuts. Spumoni originated in Naples, Italy, and the name ‘Spumoni’ translates to ‘spongy’ or ‘foamy’, reflecting the light texture of the dessert.



A fascinating tidbit is that the popularity of Spumoni in the United States influenced the creation of Neapolitan ice cream. American ice cream makers adapted the concept of Spumoni but used the more familiar flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. So today, enjoy a slice of Spumoni and experience a taste of Italian-American history.