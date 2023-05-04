During the Summer of 77, people across America were sitting in darkened movie theaters, crunching away on popcorn as the screen went to black.

A short phrase appeared that would change movie history. A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… And with that we were hooked on the story of Luke Skywalker and his battle against the Empire. Star Wars and all its sequels have not only reshaped pop culture, but also moviemaking in general. There are spin offs galore and merchandise deals of galactic proportions, with an estimated 7 billion dollars of merch revenue during any year a new movie is released.

On National Star Wars Day, celebrate by dressing up as a Jedi or Wookie and whatever you do, May the Fourth Be With You!