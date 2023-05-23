Life is full of happy accidents, its all in how you look at things.

Consider the story of salt water taffy. In 1883, David Bradley of Atlantic City, New Jersey walked into his store to find his entire supply of taffy had been covered in ocean water during a local storm. When a girl came in that morning to buy some candy, Bradley joked that he only had salt water taffy. She willingly tried a piece and found it was delicious, and then ran down the beach to tell her friends. Salt water taffy is now a mainstay at candy stores and gift shops everywhere.

On National Taffy Day, celebrate the sweet solutions to any sticky situation. And thank your lucky stars for those big storms