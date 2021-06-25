NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Take Your Dog To Work Day

Welcome to June 25th on the National Day Calendar.

If your work life has changed these days to working at home, there is one family member who won’t be complaining. That’s because they would prefer to celebrate Take Your Dog To Work Day every day! And if you’re going back to an office, you may want to consider the feelings of your pet today, who probably got used to having you around.

There’s no doubt about the benefit of having your pooch close by for some extra TLC or the pleasant interruption of their goofy smile. Most people lower their blood pressure just by being near their furry companion.

On National Take Your Dog To Work Day, make room in your day for tummy rubs, playtime, and extra treats. Your boss may notice that this animal intern is good to have around.

Today we also celebrate National Strawberry Parfait Day, Catfish Day, and Leon Day.