NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Teddy Bear Day

President Theodore Roosevelt was an avid outdoors man and loved hunting. On one particular trip in 1902, his companions lassoed a black bear and gave him the opportunity to take a shot. Roosevelt refused to kill the defenseless animal and said, I couldn’t be proud of myself if I shot an old, tired, worn-out bear that was tied to a tree.

News of this incident spread across the country and people admired his compassionate choice. So much so that it inspired a toy-maker in Brooklyn, NY to create a stuffed animal that was dubbed Teddy’s Bear. The bear became wildly popular and soon was in high demand.

On National Teddy Bear Day we celebrate this lovable toy and the softer side of the President who inspired it.

