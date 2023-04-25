The first call ever made on a telephone lasted only a couple seconds.

But the duration didn’t matter to its inventor Alexander Graham Bell, who was ecstatic that his device worked. But he would’ve positively freaked out if he witnessed the call between two Harvard University students in 2012. Eric Brewster and Avery Leonard spoke on the phone for a record setting 46 hours, 12 minutes, and 52 seconds. So what were they talking about? Everything. It was part of an art installation and by the time the call was over, its safe to say they were probably ready for lots of silence.

On National Telephone Day, celebrate by ringing up an old friend to catch up.