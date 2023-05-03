If you are into luxury items, then be sure to add something made of vicuna wool to your list of must-haves.

Companies that manufacture goods made of cashmere and merino wool know that this specialty textile is the worlds most expensive fabric. It comes from the vicuna, an animal in the camelid family that lives in the Andes mountains. Vicuna are wild and more difficult to catch than their alpaca and llama cousins. Their wool can only be harvested every two to three years, however, because it is exceptionally soft and warm, this wool is worth the wait. The price on the other hand may give most people pause, as a yard of it starts at 3,000 dollars.

On National Textiles Day celebrate something in your price range with a wide variety of choices