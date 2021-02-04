NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Thank A Mail Carrier Day

Welcome to February 4th on the National Day Calendar.

Benjamin Franklin once said, Well done is better than well said. When it comes to the United States Postal Service, which Franklin founded in 1775, mail carriers have been getting the job done for more than two centuries.

We may take this service for granted or complain when it doesn’t work in our favor, but postal workers have successfully delivered letters in the trillions. And sometimes this happens in mysterious ways.

Take the story of Susan Heifetz, who received not one but three letters lost since 1969. A birthday card from her mother, a letter from a boyfriend sent overseas to Vietnam and another card from her brother, arrived within one week of each other 45 years later.

On National Thank A Mail Carrier Day, we celebrate a job well done that happens most often come rain or shine.

