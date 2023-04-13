In addition to all his contributions to Americas democracy, Thomas Jefferson was also something of an inventor.

Being an avid reader, he sometimes read many books at once. He soon got tired of setting each book down on a table and marking the page to move on to the next one, so he invented a revolving book stand. This was essentially a lazy Susan with four tabletop lecterns, with an additional one on top for the book he was currently reading. It allowed each book to stay open to the page on which he had stopped. Oh, and it all folded up for easy transport. Take that, IKEA.

On National Thomas Jefferson Day, celebrate a man who shaped the future and at times seemed to be living in it.