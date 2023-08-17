BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we celebrate National Thrift Store Day.

Thrift stores have a unique charm that goes beyond the allure of a great deal. Each item on the shelves and racks has a story, waiting to find a new home and purpose.

What many people might not know is that the concept of thrift stores can be traced back to the Salvation Army in the late 19th century. They opened the first “salvage brigade” in London, collecting used goods to repair and sell, which provided employment for the poor and a low-cost shopping option. Today, thrift stores continue to benefit communities, offering affordable goods, promoting recycling, and often funding charitable causes. Whether you’re a treasure hunter, fashion innovator, or simply love the thrill of the find, thrift stores offer something for everyone.

On National Thrift Store Day, why not take a trip to your local store and see what treasures await?