BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today is Tick Tock Day, a day that serves as a gentle nudge that the year is coming to a close.

With only a couple of days left, it’s a reminder to finish up any last-minute tasks or goals you set for the year. Whether it’s completing a project, reaching out to an old friend, or simply organizing your space, now is the time to tie up those loose ends. Tick Tock Day isn’t about rushing or adding stress; rather, it’s about taking a moment to reflect on the year and making the most of the remaining time.

It’s an opportunity to enter the New Year with a sense of accomplishment and a clean slate.