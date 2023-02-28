When Sir Arthur Conan Doyle published photographs of two girls surrounded by fairies a new craze was stirred.

Children’s imaginations took flight and this fascination became useful for teaching kids everything from eating their vegetables to getting fresh air. Then in 1927 Esther Watkins play known as the Tooth Fairy sparked a tradition we still honor today. For nearly 100 years since then, teeth have been magically transformed into money by the mysterious fairy folk.

On National Tooth Fairy Day, celebrate this legendary fairy that kids adore.