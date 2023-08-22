It’s National Tooth Fairy Day.

The tooth fairy as we know her — a pixie who exchanges lost teeth hidden under children’s pillows for a small gift — is a relatively recent invention. However, the tradition of disposing children’s lost teeth goes back centuries across various cultures. Did you know the earliest recorded mention of a tooth-related character is from a Norse Edda, an ancient set of poems, where there is a reference to the “tooth fee”, a payment given to children when they lost their first tooth? Fast forward to the modern age, and this cherished childhood character got her name in a playlet written for children by Esther Watkins Arnold in 1927. The character has since evolved, reflecting the values of each era, from tokens and toys to a cash payout that seems to be subject to inflation.

So, on National Tooth Fairy Day, let’s celebrate this whimsical tradition that makes losing a tooth a little less scary and a lot more magical for our little ones.