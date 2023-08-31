BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today is National Trail Mix Day, a day to celebrate this energy-packed snack, a perfect blend of salty, sweet, and crunchy.

The origin of trail mix can be traced back to Horace Kephart, a traveler and writer, who recommended a snack mix of nuts, chocolate, and raisins for hikers in his guidebook “The Book of Camping and Woodcraft,” published in 1906. But it was surfers in the 1960s who coined the term “trail mix,” packing this energy-dense snack for long surf sessions. Whether you’re heading out for a hike, gearing up for a day at work, or just lounging around the house, trail mix is a nutritious choice to keep your energy up.

So today, grab a handful of your favorite blend and celebrate the simplicity and deliciousness of this versatile snack.