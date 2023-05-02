If you love all things chocolate, then the word truffle brings up images of rich, decadent candy.

But if you’re a fan of the pungent kind, then you know truffles are a culinary love bomb. Truffles are mushrooms that grow underground, and when they are ready for harvesting, they give off an odor that is best found by a pig or a dog. This rich aroma is what gives them their characteristic flavor and ridiculously high price. But buyer beware, most truffles lose this flavor after only four days! For a product that fetches up to 350 dollars an ounce, the market can be full of counterfeits. Its best to buy them from a reputable supplier.

Or better yet, celebrate National Truffle Day by dining out at your favorite bougie restaurant.