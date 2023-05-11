The next time you find yourself in the window seat of an airplane, check out the wall above the window.

If you see a sticker shaped like a small, black triangle, then you are in the best spot to view the wing flaps. Its called William Shatners Seat, a reference to the famous Twilight Zone episode called Nightmare at 20,000 Feet. Shatners character spots a monster on the wing of his flight and watches in horror as the beast tears the wing apart. But when he alerts the crew, Shatner realizes that no one can see the monster but him.

Today is National Twilight Zone Day, a perfect time to revisit this classic series. We just don’t recommend it as in flight viewing