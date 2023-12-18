BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today we honor the amazing connection between twins with a story that is nothing short of incredible.

Meet Jim Lewis and Jim Springer, two brothers separated at birth and reunited after 39 years. Despite being raised by different families, the similarities in their lives are astounding. Both Jims were married twice—first to women named Linda, then to women named Betty. They named their sons James Alan and James Allan. Both served as sheriffs, had woodworking shops in their garages, drove Chevrolets, and vacationed on the same Florida beach. This uncanny series of coincidences has been a rich source of study, especially for scientists interested in the nature versus nurture debate. It suggests that genetics may play a stronger role in our lives than previously thought. Their story, while unique, is a testament to the remarkable bond shared by twins.

On National Twin Day, we celebrate the mysterious and special connection that these siblings share, a bond that sometimes defies explanation.