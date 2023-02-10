The umbrella is something that people don’t typically think about until they need one. Then its suddenly the most important thing in the world.

And in 19th Century British fashion, it was. Everyone had one! The way to stand out in the crowd was by customizing the handle. Some were made of ivory or gold. Others had flashlights, watches, or compartments for tobacco and cigars. And, of course, the occasional sword. This made the umbrellas very coveted items, so some came equipped with locks or alarms. And that makes sense given that they were a veritable Swiss Army knife in their day.

Today we celebrate National Umbrella Day by being prepared with a tool that is still best at keeping us dry.