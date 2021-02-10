NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Umbrella Day

Welcome to February 10th on the National Day Calendar.

The umbrella is something that people dont typically think about until they need one. Then it’s suddenly the most important thing in the world. And in 19th Century British fashion, it was.

No self respecting gentleman would dare venture out without an umbrella as an accessory. It wasn’t enough to have an umbrella though. EVERYONE had one.

The way to stand out in the crowd was by customizing the handle. Some were made of ivory or gold. Others had flashlights, watches, or compartments for tobacco and cigars. And, of course, the occasional sword. This made the umbrellas very coveted items, so some came equipped with locks or alarms. And that makes sense given that they were a veritable Swiss Army knife in their day.

Today, we celebrate National Umbrella Day by being prepared with a tool that is still best at keeping us dry.

Today we also celebrate National Home Warranty Day and National Cream Cheese Brownie Day.