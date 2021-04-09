NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Unicorn Day

Welcome to April 9th on the National Day Calendar.

The unicorn appears in many natural history texts from ancient times and is generally described as a single horned goat or horse. While the descriptions vary widely, all seem to grant the beast a magical quality, depicting purity, great strength and rarity. All except Marco Polo. He describes a brutish beast, who prefers to wallow in the mud, with hair like a buffalo and feet like an elephant. With a large black horn in the center of its boar-like head, this creature was hardly the stuff of legend to be tamed by a maiden of purity.

We have since determined that Marco Polo was describing a rhinoceros. Thankfully his account did not detract from the mythical creature who today inspires Frappuccinos, slippers, and bathrobes.

On National Unicorn Day, celebrate your own kind of magic that still reflects the beauty in the eye of the beholder.

Today we also celebrate Cherish an Antique Day, National Chinese Almond Cookie Day, National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, National Name Yourself Day, and National Winston Churchill Day.