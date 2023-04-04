As long as humans have sailed the seas, they have had to worry about things like weather and staying on course.

But no one ever thought about vitamins. In past centuries, one of the biggest threats for sailors was lack of nutrition. It seems like such a simple thing now, but it wasn’t until the mid 1800s that people realized that Vitamin C could prevent scurvy. Today, its easy to get your fix. Grab a glass of orange juice or snack on some clemantines. You can even find cosmetics that feature this beauty supplement.

On National Vitamin C Day celebrate a supplement that tastes great and keeps you from being a scurvy sailor