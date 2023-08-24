BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Waffle Day, a day we honor those delightful breakfast treats with their unique grid pattern.

What makes this day special is its historical significance. On this day in 1869, Cornelius Swarthout of Troy, New York, received a patent for the first U.S. waffle iron. This invention transformed the way we enjoyed waffles, from a dish that was once restricted to professional cooks, to something that could be whipped up in any home kitchen. The beauty of waffles lies in their versatility. They can be sweet or savory, topped with a myriad of ingredients from maple syrup and fresh fruits, to chicken and gravy. Waffles have since evolved into a culinary canvas, reflecting the taste and creativity of those who love them.

So today, whether you prefer them Belgian, buttermilk, or even blue corn, celebrate by enjoying your favorite type of waffle