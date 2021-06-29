NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Waffle Iron Day

Welcome to June 29th on the National Day Calendar.

The waffle iron got its start in the Low Countries of the 14th century. These early metal plates, heated over an open flame pressed elaborate images into batter. And the waffle pattern still inspires us today! Something about all those extra nooks and crannies soaking up the melted butter, syrup and jam can turn ordinary pancake batter into a special occasion.

For Nike Co. Founder Bill Bowerman, his wife’s waffle iron inspired a shoe. Bill used the pattern to design a running shoe that would grip the road while remaining lightweight. The Moon Shoe and Waffle Trainer set Nike apart in the 1970s and they’ve been out in the lead ever since.

On National Waffle Iron Day, cook up your own inspiration. Jogging afterwards is optional.

Today we also celebrate National Camera Day and National Almond Buttercrunch Day.