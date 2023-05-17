Walnuts are a baking staple. When paired with apples or maple flavor, they are truly divine. Think maple walnut ice cream.

But there’s another use for walnuts that most people are unfamiliar with. Cleaning jet engines. In this process, known as abrasive cleaning, crushed up walnut shells are thrown into an idling engine. As they pass through the turbines, the shells rub off any debris that has built up on the blades. Sort of like using Comet to clean your tub. However, doing this too often can damage the blades, so its not done very frequently.

Celebrate National Walnut Day with a muffin or maybe some brownies and leave the jet engine cleaning to a mechanic.