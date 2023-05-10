The Lewis and Clark Bridge spans the Columbia River, serving as an important link between Oregon and Washington.

But just a few miles away in Longview, is a lesser known bridge called the Nutty Narrows. In 1963, Longview resident Amos Peters was distressed by the number of squirrels that died trying to make it across the busy street near his office. So he constructed a 60 foot suspension bridge between two trees that allowed the squirrels to pass the street safely. If you happen to be in Longview stop by and see it along with the statue erected in Mr. Peters honor.

On National Washington Day, we celebrate the Evergreen State, the only state named after a United States president.