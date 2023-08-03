Today we slice into history on National Watermelon Day.

The refreshing watermelon has been quenching our thirst for a very long time. In fact, the first recorded watermelon harvest occurred nearly 5,000 years ago in Egypt. These ancient watermelons weren’t the sweet, juicy treat we know today, but over centuries of cultivation, they’ve become the summer staple we all love. Here’s a fun fact: did you know that every part of a watermelon is edible? Yes, even the rind! While we commonly eat the sweet interior, the rind can be pickled, stir-fried, or turned into preserves.

So today, enjoy a slice of this luscious fruit. Whether you prefer it chilled, in a fruit salad, or even grilled, there’s no wrong way to celebrate National Watermelon Day.