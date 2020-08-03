NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Watermelon Day

Welcome to August 3rd on the National Day Calendar.

If you’re feeling the heat of the dog days of summer then you will appreciate today’s celebration: National Watermelon Day.

This fruit has long been prized for its refreshing quality and contains about 92 percent water.

While today’s watermelons are juicy and sweet, ranging from bright red and seedless to yellow, orange, and white, wild melons were bitter and tasteless. This is why we believe that ancient cultures began cultivating the flowering vine as soon as they discovered the thirst-quenching kind.

There were even seeds and art depicting watermelons in the tombs of pharaohs, though the melon reached its full potential in recent times.

The Guinness Book of World Records boasts the heaviest grown watermelon at 262 pounds. That’s enough refreshment for a whole village!

On National Watermelon Day, celebrate the sweet success of this fruit that knows how to beat the heat.

Today we also celebrate National Grab Some Nuts Day.

Do not forget to grab a handful of your favorite nuts to snack on today! Better yet, get baking. Nuts add texture and flavor to baked goods. Don’t forget the savory dishes. Try adding almonds to salads, peanuts to stir fry or create a crust from crushed pecans for a pork roast.