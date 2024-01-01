BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET)— On this day, as the world celebrates new beginnings, National Day Calendar brings you a tale from the annals of history that might just surprise you. New Year’s Day is celebrated by millions around the globe with fireworks, songs, and resolutions. But the origins of this day are as ancient as they are unexpected.



Our story begins over 4,000 years ago in ancient Babylon. Here, the new year wasn’t marked by a drop of a ball or a countdown but by the first new moon following the vernal equinox. This event kicked off an 11-day festival called Akitu. But Akitu wasn’t just a time for celebration; it was a time for making promises to the gods, settling debts, and reflecting on one’s moral standing. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?



Fast forward through the centuries, through empires and eras, the spirit of New Year’s has remained a constant, a day of reflection, resolution, and renewal. And now you know that when you make your New Year’s resolution, you’re participating in a ritual that’s as old as civilization itself.