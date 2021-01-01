NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: New Years Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to January 1st on the National Day Calendar.

New Years Day is one of the most recognized holidays around the world. Celebrated for thousands of years, the exact beginning of a new year has gone through many changes.

In ancient Rome, the calendar started with Martius or March and only had ten months. January and February were added later and the twelve month Julian calendar was eventually adopted.

In ancient Babylon, new years resolutions were about paying back debts and returning borrowed stuff and if that’s on your list, its a great start.

As the new year begins may we follow the advice of author Tom Peters who said, Celebrate what you want to see more of.

We hope you’ll join us as we find those reasons together.

Today we also celebrate National Hangover Day and National Bloody Mary Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

12HIKES

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 1

NDC JAN 1

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/1/21

WDA Hockey 12-31

WDA Basketball 12-31

DLB Lakers Boys Basketball

Saint Marys Boys Basketball

Bars/Restaurants and NYE

Vaccine Priority for Standing Rock

MANDAN YOGA STUDIO

NDC DEC 31

Class B Basketball

CLass A action

Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Youth Substance Abuse Grant

Warm temperatures could threaten ice on waters and lakes

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/30

Very warm weather ahead

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories