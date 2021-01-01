Welcome to January 1st on the National Day Calendar.

New Years Day is one of the most recognized holidays around the world. Celebrated for thousands of years, the exact beginning of a new year has gone through many changes.

In ancient Rome, the calendar started with Martius or March and only had ten months. January and February were added later and the twelve month Julian calendar was eventually adopted.

In ancient Babylon, new years resolutions were about paying back debts and returning borrowed stuff and if that’s on your list, its a great start.

As the new year begins may we follow the advice of author Tom Peters who said, Celebrate what you want to see more of.

Today we also celebrate National Hangover Day and National Bloody Mary Day.