NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Operation Santa Paws

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to December 3rd on the National Day Calendar.

While you may not have room to adopt a pet this season, you can still be a part of a holiday tradition that brings comfort and joy to millions of shelter animals through Operation Santa Paws.

Founded in 2001, this month celebrates the spirit of giving to our four legged friends to make their stay a little bit brighter until they find their forever home.

All around the county, the organization accepts blankets, food, toys and money that will make animals feel secure and cared for, which is an important part of keeping them adoptable. And if you’re ready for a new family member, they can help you find that perfect pet.

Look for Operation Santa Paws between now and December 24th to bring the holiday spirit to our furry friends.

Today, we also celebrate National Roof Over Your Head Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/3

2021 Calendar

Chopper Contest

NDC DEC 3

Shiloh Christian Girl's Basketball

Bishop Ryan Boy's Basketball

Minot Boy's Basketball

Legacy Girl's Basketball

Mineral Rights Lawsuits

Mandan Fire Department

Food Pantry

Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Josh Boschee

Cyberattacks surging as COVID-19 pandemic continues

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/2

Vaccines

Hospital Perspective

Christmas Lights

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/2

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss