NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Operation Santa Paws

Welcome to December 3rd on the National Day Calendar.

While you may not have room to adopt a pet this season, you can still be a part of a holiday tradition that brings comfort and joy to millions of shelter animals through Operation Santa Paws.

Founded in 2001, this month celebrates the spirit of giving to our four legged friends to make their stay a little bit brighter until they find their forever home.

All around the county, the organization accepts blankets, food, toys and money that will make animals feel secure and cared for, which is an important part of keeping them adoptable. And if you’re ready for a new family member, they can help you find that perfect pet.

Look for Operation Santa Paws between now and December 24th to bring the holiday spirit to our furry friends.

Today, we also celebrate National Roof Over Your Head Day.