NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Presidents Day

Welcome to February 15th on the National Day Calendar.

In 1885, Charles Rushmore was hiking through the Black Hills of South Dakota, checking on gold mines for his employer. As they passed by one of the big peaks, he looked up and asked his guide what its name was. The guide laughed and said, It never had any but it has now. We will call the thing Rushmore.

Today, everyone knows the name.

The mountain is a breathtaking monument to some of the greatest presidents in United States history: Washington represents the country’s founding, Jefferson symbolizes its growth, Theodore Roosevelt, the conservation of its natural beauty, and Lincoln, the preservation of its union, no matter the cost.

On Presidents Day, we celebrate the contribution of the men who built the United States from the ground up and then kept it on its feet through good times and bad.

Today, we also celebrate National Gumdrop Day, National Wisconsin Day, and Singles Awareness Day.

