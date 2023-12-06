BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Saint Nicholas Day, we explore the story of the saint who inspired the tradition of hanging stockings by the chimney with care.

Saint Nicholas was a bishop in the fourth century known for his secret gift-giving. He famously helped a poor man with three daughters who had no dowry for marriage — a serious concern at the time. Nicholas provided for them by dropping bags of gold down their chimney, which landed in stockings left to dry by the fire. This act of kindness spread far and wide, inspiring the custom of children leaving their shoes out on the eve of Saint Nicholas Day, hoping to find them filled with gifts in the morning. The tradition varies by country but the message is the same: generosity can come quietly and often when least expected. While in some places, children still set out hay and carrots for the saint’s horse, hoping to be rewarded with treats, it’s the spirit of giving that keeps this holiday alive.

So, on Saint Nicholas Day, let’s celebrate by filling the shoes of those we love with a little surprise.