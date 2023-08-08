Today we quietly celebrate Sneak Some Zucchini onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day.

This tongue-in-cheek holiday stems from a very real situation: those who plant zucchini in their gardens know that this summer squash tends to yield more than one could ever consume. And so, the tradition began to share the wealth, often under the cover of darkness! While surprising your neighbors with an unexpected bounty of zucchini is one way to celebrate, there are countless ways to use this versatile vegetable. You can grill it, spiralize it into noodles, bake it into bread, or even make a zucchini pizza crust. The options are truly endless.

So today, whether you’re the giver, the receiver, or simply a zucchini lover, relish in the spirit of this fun tradition and enjoy the delightful versatility of zucchini.