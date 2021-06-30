NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Social Media Day

Welcome to June 30th on the National Day Calendar.

Imagine a time when you couldn’t simply log into a website or app to see what your loved ones were doing. Remember when it was near impossible to stay in touch with those friends who moved away? Since the birth of social media these days are long behind us. And while you may not be a fan of everyone watching your every move, you must admit, social media has its place in keeping us connected.

Sites like Facebook and LinkedIn have become a staple in our lives that most people can’t imagine living without. We all know the negative side it presents, and yet snail mail and phone calls are all the more special by comparison.

On Social Media Day, take a moment to celebrate the positive side of this medium, and try ditching all of the rest.

