BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, across the United States, millions pause to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Rooted in a historic tradition dating back to the early Pilgrims and the Wampanoag tribe, this day stands as a testament to unity, gratitude, and the bounty of the harvest. While each family might have its own unique rituals, from the perfectly roasted turkey to the touch football games in the backyard, the core of Thanksgiving remains unchanged: a moment of reflection on the blessings of the past year. And as we share stories and laughter, savoring each bite and every memory, we are reminded of the ties that bind us together.

It’s a day of recognizing the abundant love and kindness that fill our lives.