NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: U.S. BOWLING LEAGUE DAY

Welcome to September 3rd on the National Day Calendar.

In the 1830s and 40s, officials in Connecticut passed a law to ban bowling. Apparently, the excessive gambling associated with the sport, made it a threat to public welfare.

Bowling at the time consisted of 9 pins, which is what the state outlawed. As a way to get around this, bowlers added an extra pin, creating the 10-pin game we know today.

This new version of the game caught on in New England, though it took a few innovations before bowling caught on with the rest of the country. First, the material used for bowling balls was changed from wood to rubber.

Then in the 1950s the automatic pinsetter changed the game forever. Whether you can roll a perfect game or you need to use bumpers, get out today and roll on U.S. Bowling League Day.

Today, we also celebrate National Welsh Rarebit Day.