NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: U.S. BOWLING LEAGUE DAY

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to September 3rd on the National Day Calendar.

In the 1830s and 40s, officials in Connecticut passed a law to ban bowling. Apparently, the excessive gambling associated with the sport, made it a threat to public welfare.

Bowling at the time consisted of 9 pins, which is what the state outlawed. As a way to get around this, bowlers added an extra pin, creating the 10-pin game we know today.

This new version of the game caught on in New England, though it took a few innovations before bowling caught on with the rest of the country. First, the material used for bowling balls was changed from wood to rubber.

Then in the 1950s the automatic pinsetter changed the game forever. Whether you can roll a perfect game or you need to use bumpers, get out today and roll on U.S. Bowling League Day.

Today, we also celebrate National Welsh Rarebit Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/3

Which temperature gauge do you trust?

Thursday's Forecast: breezy & cooler

NDC SEPT 3

Northwoods League

Westhope/Newburg Volleyball

Legacy Football

USPS and the Elections

Fire in Downtown Mandan

LGBTQ+ Flag at Minot City Hall

First Responder Money

Need for Poll Workers

Weather Station Update

Burleigh Human Service Zone LEadership Update

Active Shooter

Mask Making

Locker Use

Mandan Football

Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/2

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss