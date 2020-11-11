Welcome to November 11th on the National Day Calendar.

Veterans Day differs from Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day in a few significant ways. While the observance has changed over the years, Veterans Day always falls on November 11th to coincide with the ending of World War I.

Originally known as Armistice Day for the treaty that was signed on the 11th day of the 11th month in the 11th hour, this day has also been approved to be a day dedicated to the cause of world peace.

While Memorial Day commemorates all those who lost their lives in service to their country and Armed Forces Day honors those in active duty, Veterans Day encompasses all United States military veterans and does not change according to where it falls on the day of the week.

It is a reminder of our constant admiration for those willing to pay the ultimate price in protection of our freedom.