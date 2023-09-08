BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — World Ampersand Day celebrates that twisty little character we all recognize the “&”.

While it might be small, its history is grand. The ampersand can trace its lineage back to Roman times when scribes would connect the letters ‘E’ and ‘T’, which stood for the Latin word “et” meaning “and.” Over time, this liaison of letters evolved into the symbol we know today.

But the ampersand isn’t just a relic of the past; it’s a favorite among designers, artists, and businesses. It embodies connection, partnership, and collaboration. Whether you see it in logos, literary titles, or in shorthand, the ampersand seamlessly joins things together.

Today, admire the beauty and elegance of this age-old symbol. Maybe doodle a few in the margins of your notebook or appreciate its use in your favorite brands.