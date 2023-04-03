When Edward Russell became head of the British Navy in 1694, he knew it was something to celebrate.

And celebrate he did, by inviting 5,000 sailors and naval officers to his home for a big bash. Like really big. He drained the fountain at his estate, then filled it with a cocktail of brandy, Malaga wine, sugar, lemons, and spices. According to witnesses, bartenders paddled around the fountain in canoes to serve guests. The party lasted nearly a week, until the drinks ran out.

On World Party Day, make an excuse to celebrate with your friends by throwing an impromptu soiree, but try to end at a reasonable time, will ya? It is a school night!