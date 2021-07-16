NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: World Water Color Month

Before the invention of the printing press, books were copied by hand. This tedious work was carried out by monks, who labored day and night to replicate the pages. To break up the routine, some monks began doodling in the margins of the books. They drew everything from flowers and dragons to rabbits with swords. While the illustrations did not always come from the text, the eye catching watercolors brought the work to life.

Today, illuminated manuscripts are priceless. So the next time your toddler draws in their books, remember that today’s transgressions may be tomorrow’s treasures. Better yet, celebrate World Water Color Month with a blank book to doodle in. You might find a great way to beat boredom for yourself!

Today we also celebrate National Corn Fritters Day, and National Personal Chef’s Day.