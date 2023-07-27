Today we pay tribute to the Garden State on National New Jersey Day.

New Jersey may be the fourth smallest state in the U.S., but it’s packed full of history and character. Did you know that New Jersey was the third state to join the Union on December 18, 1787? And let’s not forget, it’s the birthplace of many notable figures such as Thomas Edison and Frank Sinatra. But there’s a lesser-known story that’s quintessentially New Jersey: the duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton. Despite dueling being illegal in New Jersey at the time, the Weehawken dueling grounds became a popular spot because of its discreet location. It’s here where Vice President Aaron Burr fatally shot Alexander Hamilton in 1804. Whether you’re a history buff, a beach lover, or a fan of its diverse cuisine, there’s something for everyone in New Jersey.

So today, let’s celebrate this remarkable state and its unique place in American history.