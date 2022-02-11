Today we celebrate creative minds and the benefit of a little help from our friends.



With inventions ranging from the radio to remote control, Nicola Tesla is one of the most important minds of the modern era.



When testing his creations, he sometimes got a hand from Mark Twain.



Tesla had long been a fan, and when the two met, they immediately became friends.



Twain would often stop by Tesla’s laboratory to see what his friend was working on.

During his visits, he helped with electrical testing, had X rays shot at his head, and stood on something dubbed the earthquake machine to find its effects on the human body.



Twain was so fond of the inventor that he based the main character in A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court on Tesla.



On National Inventors’ Day, we celebrate the men and women who bring new ideas to life and those who cheer them on.

Today we also celebrate National Make a Friend Day, National White Shirt/T-Shirt Day, National Peppermint Patty Day, and National Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day.

