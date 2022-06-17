Welcome to June 17th on the National Day Calendar. In 1974, Ted Giannoulas was hired to dress in a chicken costume for an event at the city’s world-famous San Diego Zoo.

Ted was a big fan of the Padres baseball team and worked out a deal to wear the costume during games. His intent was to be able to watch the Padres for free, but the mascot’s appearances at games became a sensation. Even when the team wasn’t playing well, people would show up to the stadium simply to see the San Diego Chickens’ antics. Dancing, chasing around players, joking with the umpires, he did it all. For nearly 50 years, the Chicken entertained audiences and became the most famous team mascot of all time.

On National Mascot Day, celebrate the folks who are willing to take one for the team to keep fans entertained even when their teams are stinking it up on the field. Im Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!

