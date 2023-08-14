Today, we shed light on National Lizard Day.

There are over 6,000 species of lizards spread across every continent except Antarctica, making them one of the most widespread groups of reptiles. These diverse creatures range from tiny geckos to the colossal Komodo dragon. But despite their prevalence, there’s a lot we still don’t know about these fascinating animals. In many cultures, lizards are revered and respected. For instance, in ancient Egyptian mythology, the lizard symbolizes divine wisdom and good fortune. Meanwhile, Australian Aboriginal culture views the lizard as a symbol of regeneration and renewal due to its ability to shed and regrow its skin.

On National Lizard Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate these fascinating creatures for their adaptability, diversity, and the unique role they play in our ecosystem.