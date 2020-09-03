Montana man pays $585 fine for burning neighbor’s Trump flags

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been fined for taking flags in support of President Donald Trump from the porch of a home and burning them.

52-year-old Eric Herrera paid a $585 fine for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says Herrera knew the family and the incident was not a random act.

Police say Herrera went into the family’s yard in Three Forks Aug. 10 and removed the Trump flags from the front porch.

Police say he took them about 30 feet from the home and set the flags on fire with a lighter.