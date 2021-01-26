Rate of guns seized at airport checkpoints jumped in 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Twitter said on Friday that it had permanently banned an account connected to the office of Iran’s supreme leader, shortly after the account posted a photo showing former President Donald Trump playing golf in the shadow of a giant drone.

In response to a request for comment from The Associated Press, a Twitter spokesman said that the tweet had violated the company's “abusive behavior policy,” and that the account had violated its “manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts,” without elaborating.