South Dakota’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, cases decline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported that the number of hospitalizations increased while active cases statewide have decreased.

The Department of Health recorded 278 new infections of coronavirus, while 373 people have made full recoveries, meaning that 4,179 people statewide have active infections.

The state has recorded the nation’s second-highest number of new cases per capita over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

The number of hospitalizations has continued to climb, reaching 250. Those COVID-19 patients are occupying 10% of the state’s hospital beds and 20% of Intensive Care Units.

