NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is officially underway and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

AAA / AA / A / 9-Man / Featured Articles /

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Grand Forks Red River24Williston20Final

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Turtle Mountain8Beulah50Final
Grand Forks Central30Watford City6Final

A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Bottineau36Carrington34Final
Rugby14Harvey/Wells County38Final
Bishop Ryan14Langdon/Edmore/Munich40Final
Des Lacs-Burlington10Dickinson Trinity30Final
Southern McLean30South Prairie-Max22Final
Stanley8Killdeer33Final
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison48Hazen8Final
Shiloh Christian47Ray/Powers Lake0Final
Bowman County54Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke0Final

9-Man

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Alexander55Berthold14Final
Central McLean40Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn64Final
TGU46Divide County42Final
Dunseith6Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood58Final
Surrey34Tioga30Final
New Salem-AlmontvsKidder County10 a.m.Sat. (Mandan)
Napoleon/Gackle-StreetervsHettinger County12:30 p.m.Sat. (Mandan)
Linton-HMB S-ZvsHettinger-Scranton3 p.m.Sat. (Mandan)
BeachvsSouth Border5:30 p.m.Sat. (Mandan)
Grant County/FlashervsRichardton-Taylor-Hebron8 p.m.Sat. (Mandan)

