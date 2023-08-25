NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is officially underway and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

Jump To:

AAA / AA / A / 9-Man / Featured Articles / Previous Weeks

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Williston@Fargo South6 p.m.Friday
West Fargo@#4 Bismarck Century6:30 p.m.Friday
#2 West Fargo Sheyenne@Bismarck Legacy6:30 p.m.Friday
Bismarck@#1 Fargo Shanley7 p.m.Friday
#3 Mandan@#5 Fargo Davies7 p.m.Friday
Minot@St. Mary’s7 p.mFriday

Current Poll Rankings

More Articles
Back to top

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#2 Jamestown@#4 Grand Forks Red River6 p.m.Friday
Dickinson@West Fargo Horace6 p.m.Friday
Valley City@Turtle Mountain7 p.m.Friday
Hazen@Watford City7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

More Articles
Back to top

A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

South Prairie-Max: 8@Killdeer: 417 p.m.Thursday
#3 Dickinson Trinity@Bishop Ryan6 p.m.Friday
Grafton@Bottineau7 p.m.Friday
Carrington@Rugby7 p.m.Friday
Harvey/Wells County@#4 Langdon/Edmore/Munich7 p.m.Friday
Minot North@Des Lacs-Burlington7 p.m.Friday
Nedrose@Shiloh Christian7 p.m.Friday
Beulah@#1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison7 p.m.Friday
Heart River@Ray/Powers Lake7 p.m.Friday
Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke@Southern McLean7 p.m.Friday
Hazen@Watford City7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

More Articles
Back to top

9-Man

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Tioga@Alexander7 p.m.Friday
Dunseith@Central McLean7 p.m.Friday
Divide County@Surrey7 p.m.Friday
Berthold@Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood7 p.m.Friday
#4 Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn@TGU7 p.m.Friday
Linton-HMB S-Z@Beach7 p.m.Friday
Hettinger County@Grant County/Flasher7 p.m.Friday
#1 New Salem Almont@Hettinger/Scranton7 p.m.Friday
Kidder County@Richardton-Taylor-Hebron7 p.m.Friday
#5 South Border@Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

More Articles
Back to top

Featured Articles

More on AAA Football:

More on AA Football:

More on A Football:

More on 9-Man Football:

Back to top

Previous Weeks

Back to top

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.