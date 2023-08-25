NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is officially underway and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!
AAA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Williston
|@
|Fargo South
|6 p.m.
|Friday
|West Fargo
|@
|#4 Bismarck Century
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|#2 West Fargo Sheyenne
|@
|Bismarck Legacy
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|Bismarck
|@
|#1 Fargo Shanley
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#3 Mandan
|@
|#5 Fargo Davies
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Minot
|@
|St. Mary’s
|7 p.m
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
AA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#2 Jamestown
|@
|#4 Grand Forks Red River
|6 p.m.
|Friday
|Dickinson
|@
|West Fargo Horace
|6 p.m.
|Friday
|Valley City
|@
|Turtle Mountain
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hazen
|@
|Watford City
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
A
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|South Prairie-Max: 8
|@
|Killdeer: 41
|7 p.m.
|Thursday
|#3 Dickinson Trinity
|@
|Bishop Ryan
|6 p.m.
|Friday
|Grafton
|@
|Bottineau
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Carrington
|@
|Rugby
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Harvey/Wells County
|@
|#4 Langdon/Edmore/Munich
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Minot North
|@
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Nedrose
|@
|Shiloh Christian
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Beulah
|@
|#1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Heart River
|@
|Ray/Powers Lake
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke
|@
|Southern McLean
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hazen
|@
|Watford City
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
9-Man
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Tioga
|@
|Alexander
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Dunseith
|@
|Central McLean
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Divide County
|@
|Surrey
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Berthold
|@
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#4 Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|@
|TGU
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Linton-HMB S-Z
|@
|Beach
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hettinger County
|@
|Grant County/Flasher
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#1 New Salem Almont
|@
|Hettinger/Scranton
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Kidder County
|@
|Richardton-Taylor-Hebron
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#5 South Border
|@
|Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
