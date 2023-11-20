BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class A All-State Volleyball Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).
Makenna Nold from Jamestown was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year and Rachel Hummel of Fargo North was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.
The full list of girls named to the Class A All-State Volleyball Team is right here:
First Team
|Name
|Grade
|School
|Tayla Anderson
|Senior
|Bismarck
|Evy Berg
|Senior
|Fargo North
|Solei Berg
|Junior
|Fargo North
|Raina Chwialkowski
|Sophomore
|West Fargo
|Reese Duchsherer
|Senior
|Bismarck Legacy
|Eden Fridley
|Senior
|Bismarck Century
|Lexi Gerving
|Senior
|St. Mary’s
|Edie Hegerle
|Junior
|Jamestown
|Hannah Litzinger
|Senior
|Grand Forks Red River
|Makenna Nold
|Senior
|Jamestown
|Cayla Sailer
|Senior
|Fargo Davies
|Betsy Schiltz
|Senior
|Fargo North
Second Team
|Name
|Grade
|School
|Atrianna Backman
|Junior
|Bismarck Century
|Madison Foster
|Junior
|Bismarck
|Hope Gaddie
|Senior
|Grand Forks Red River
|Amelia Hawley
|Junior
|Fargo South
|Alexa Killoran
|Junior
|West Fargo Sheyenne
|Leah Laqua
|Senior
|Fargo Davies
|Ellee McIntosh
|Sophomore
|West Fargo
|Jessica Mogen
|Senior
|Watford City
|Jenna Nelson
|Sophomore
|Dickinson
|Halle Severson
|Senior
|Bismarck Legacy
|Alyssa Sommerfeld
|Junior
|West Fargo Horace
|Leah Trumbauer
|Junior
|Jamestown