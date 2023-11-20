BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class A All-State Volleyball Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Makenna Nold from Jamestown was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year and Rachel Hummel of Fargo North was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of girls named to the Class A All-State Volleyball Team is right here:

First Team

NameGradeSchool
Tayla AndersonSeniorBismarck
Evy BergSeniorFargo North
Solei BergJuniorFargo North
Raina ChwialkowskiSophomoreWest Fargo
Reese DuchshererSeniorBismarck Legacy
Eden FridleySeniorBismarck Century
Lexi GervingSeniorSt. Mary’s
Edie HegerleJuniorJamestown
Hannah LitzingerSeniorGrand Forks Red River
Makenna NoldSeniorJamestown
Cayla SailerSeniorFargo Davies
Betsy SchiltzSeniorFargo North

Second Team

NameGradeSchool
Atrianna BackmanJuniorBismarck Century
Madison FosterJuniorBismarck
Hope GaddieSeniorGrand Forks Red River
Amelia HawleyJuniorFargo South
Alexa KilloranJuniorWest Fargo Sheyenne
Leah LaquaSeniorFargo Davies
Ellee McIntoshSophomoreWest Fargo
Jessica MogenSeniorWatford City
Jenna NelsonSophomoreDickinson
Halle SeversonSeniorBismarck Legacy
Alyssa SommerfeldJuniorWest Fargo Horace
Leah TrumbauerJuniorJamestown