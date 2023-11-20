BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 Class A All-State Volleyball Team has officially been announced by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA).

Makenna Nold from Jamestown was named the NDHSCA Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year and Rachel Hummel of Fargo North was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the Year.

The full list of girls named to the Class A All-State Volleyball Team is right here:

First Team

Name Grade School Tayla Anderson Senior Bismarck Evy Berg Senior Fargo North Solei Berg Junior Fargo North Raina Chwialkowski Sophomore West Fargo Reese Duchsherer Senior Bismarck Legacy Eden Fridley Senior Bismarck Century Lexi Gerving Senior St. Mary’s Edie Hegerle Junior Jamestown Hannah Litzinger Senior Grand Forks Red River Makenna Nold Senior Jamestown Cayla Sailer Senior Fargo Davies Betsy Schiltz Senior Fargo North

Second Team

Name Grade School Atrianna Backman Junior Bismarck Century Madison Foster Junior Bismarck Hope Gaddie Senior Grand Forks Red River Amelia Hawley Junior Fargo South Alexa Killoran Junior West Fargo Sheyenne Leah Laqua Senior Fargo Davies Ellee McIntosh Sophomore West Fargo Jessica Mogen Senior Watford City Jenna Nelson Sophomore Dickinson Halle Severson Senior Bismarck Legacy Alyssa Sommerfeld Junior West Fargo Horace Leah Trumbauer Junior Jamestown